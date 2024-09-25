The Porch Goes Rail Biking, An Initiative Brought To Okla.

For the first time, Oklahomans can experience rail biking, featuring specially manufactured bikes designed for the tracks.

By: News 9

News 9’s Jordan Ryan brought the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to showcase the new outdoor activity that encourages family fun and exercise.

“It’s such a great way to be active and enjoy the sunshine,” said Macy, a representative of the rail biking initiative, which began in Michigan.

The bikes, designed to accommodate up to four passengers, feature railroad wheels and can accommodate riders of all ages, including toddlers.

The rail biking track spans approximately four miles, with an additional two miles for a round trip.

The museum plans to open for public rides in October, and participants are encouraged to explore the scenic route, which includes a charming depot.

For more information on rail biking, visit wheelsonrailsmi.com.