Connect with artists from around the world at OKC's Painting Palooza

Painting Palooza event returns for the week in Oklahoma City, offering painting classes, an exhibit hall, and a charity art auction.

Monday, August 11th 2025, 11:11 am

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

All painters or those interested in learning to paint are invited to attend the week-long event of painting classes.

The event offers 100 decorative painting classes with oils, acrylics, watercolors, graphite pencils, oil-colored pencils and fabric paints.

Instructors come from all over the world to Oklahoma City for this event. This year, there are three instructors from other countries, such as Australia, Canada, and Japan.

On the evening of August 13, the Exhibitor Hall will be free and open to the public where there'll be paint manufacturers, brush manufacturers, all types of painting supplies and designers.

A dinner, raffle, and art auction benefitting the YWCA Women’s crises program will happen on the evening of Friday, Aug. 15th. Tickets are now sold out.

Painting Palooza is at the Champion Convention Center in Oklahoma City.

Those interested in attending can walk into the Champion Convention Center to get signed up and start painting.

See the schedule and learn more details here.
