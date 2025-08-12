OKC veterans get new living space for healing from substance abuse

The Remington Willow Foundation is partnering with Home Depot to support renovations at its sober living home for veterans in recovery.

By: Addie Crawford

With Home Depot's materials and supplies provided by a grant, the Remington Willow Foundation's garage will be converted into an additional living space to support stability and wellness for residents.

The Remington Willow Foundation

RWF was founded by a father in recovery from alcohol use and mental health challenges.

Named after his daughter, Remington Willow, the foundation embodies a commitment to intentional living and becoming a more present, grounded parent. Rooted in the discipline and resilience forged through military service, that path to healing grew into a mission to help others find hope, direction, and long-term stability.

RWF supports sustainable recovery by providing recovery capital—the emotional, logistical, and financial resources essential for rebuilding a healthy life. This includes housing assistance, transportation, employment readiness, recreational therapy, and financial services that empower individuals to reclaim their independence and thrive in recovery.

The foundation invites the public to a yoga event on Saturday, August 16th from 5-7pm at 7801 N Robinson Ave in Oklahoma City. Learn more here.

Valor House

Through RWF's partnership with Valor House, a sober living residence dedicated to veterans in recovery, support extends further.

Valor House provides a stable, peer-supported living environment for veterans overcoming substance use and mental health challenges.

Residents have access to recovery capital from therapeutic wellness programs to financial empowerment resources so they can continue their healing journey.

RWF's Vision

RWF's commitment to supporting families in recovery goes beyond immediate needs.

Its long-term vision includes the Willow Wellness Center which is a nurturing space designed for collective healing, growth, and empowerment.

The center will serve as a hub for both of its core initiatives: Namaste Sober programming and Recovery Capital Logistics services. It will host wellness-based fundraisers and community events while also operating as the central point for distributing essential recovery support.

Visit RWF's website for more information.