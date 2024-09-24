The Porch Visits Magnolia Blossom Ranch Ahead Of National Alpaca Farm Day

Magnolia Blossom Ranch is gearing up for a fun weekend as it celebrates National Alpaca Farm Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By: News 9

Magnolia Blossom Ranch is gearing up for a fun weekend as it celebrates National Alpaca Farm Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the ranch to learn more and meet some alpacas.

Visitors can look forward to an obstacle course for alpacas, where they can lead the animals through jumps and teeter-totters.

An on-site fiber art project will also be available for a small fee. Guests can create their own keepsakes using alpaca fiber.

While food trucks are being organized, attendees are encouraged to bring picnic lunches to enjoy in the ranch's picnic area.