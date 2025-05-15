Oklahoma's Congressional Delegation reflects on Trump's second term

In a rare joint interview, all seven members of Oklahoma's all-Republican congressional delegation sat down to discuss the current political landscape.

By: Graham Dowers

In a rare joint interview, all seven members of Oklahoma's all-Republican congressional delegation sat down to discuss the current political landscape, the policies of President Trump's second term, and the personal principles guiding their decisions in Washington.

Although united in party affiliation and generally supportive of the Trump administration, the delegation expressed both enthusiasm and caution over how the president is pursuing his goals for his second term, which are to shrink the federal government, reinforce his 2017 tax cuts, and redefine America's global trade relationships.

Support with Nuance

Senator Markwayne Mullin, recently recognized by USA Today as a key congressional figure during Trump’s first 100 days, played a behind-the-scenes role coordinating efforts and building coalitions.

Sen. Mullin called the current moment "a really good opportunity to make some real big differences in the country right now," and praised the Trump administration's resolve to upend entrenched systems.

However, some members voiced concerns about the president's more aggressive tactics. Representative Stephanie Bice likened the administration's approach to downsizing the federal government to using a hammer rather than a scalpel.

"I would rather use a scalpel to try to rightsize government than this hammer approach," Rep. Bice said. "But frankly, we've been trying the scalpel for a very long time, and it hasn't been effective."

Tax Cuts and Economic Strategy

One of the most contested policies, Trump's push to make previous tax cuts permanent, was defended by Representative Kevin Hern, who emphasized that the proposed benefits target low-income earners, including those making tips or earning overtime.

"It's just not true that these cuts are for the rich," Rep. Hern said.

Senator James Lankford and Representative Tom Cole both addressed the federal deficit, with Cole advocating for a "look at every single job and every single mission" because of unsustainable government spending. Sen. Lankford stressed the need for efficiency and acknowledged that difficult decisions can no longer be postponed.

Tariffs and Trade Tensions

Another polarizing move, Trump's imposition of tariffs on both allies and rivals, drew concern within the delegation, particularly over its potential to raise prices or trigger a recession. Mullin stands by the policy, saying the U.S. could no longer ignore decades of what are believed to be unfair trade practices.

“We've known it was wrong, we know we had to do something, and finally we're doing it,” Mullin said. "It is uncomfortable, but at what point was we going to fix it?"

Guiding Principles

As members prepare to vote on issues ranging from tax reform to spending cuts and trade policy, the delegation says they are leaning on their guiding values.

Congressman Frank Lucas described his two-part litmus test:

"First, do no harm," Congressman Lucas said. "Second, help everyone back home."

Freshman Congressman Josh Brecheen carries a more personal reminder. Hanging on his office wall is a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:

"It says that cowardice asks the question, 'Is it safe?' Vanity asks the question, 'Is it popular?' But conscience asks the question, 'Is it right?'" Congressman Brecheen said. "It's a constant reminder for me every day, for all of us that feel conviction. 'Am I delivering on that conviction?'"

The decisions these lawmakers make will not only shape the fate of the nation but also define their legacies, one vote at a time.