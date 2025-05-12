Hundreds of bikers to rally for breast cancer survivors in 6th annual Ride for a Reason

Breast cancer survivors and supporters from across the state are coming together on Saturday for the sixth annual Ride for a Reason event, a motorcycle ride dedicated to raising awareness and support for women battling breast cancer in Oklahoma.

The ride is organized by a statewide volunteer group made up entirely of breast cancer fighters and survivors.

This year’s ride is expanding with two starting locations, one in Edmond and one in Tulsa, before all riders converge in Davenport.

Organizers say they expect more than 200 bikers from across the state to participate.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. at 3133 Waterloo Road in Edmond or Arnold’s Hamburger in Tulsa, with both groups departing at noon and meeting at Tammy’s in Davenport at 3:30 p.m. for a rally of support and celebration.
