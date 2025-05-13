City Center and Oklahoma Landmark team up for clay shoot fundraiser

Jed Chappell, Co-Founder and CEO of City Center, and Blake Merritt with Oklahoma Landmark joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Porch to share details about an upcoming clay shoot fundraiser.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Jed Chappell, Co-Founder and CEO of City Center, and Blake Merritt with Oklahoma Landmark joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share details about an upcoming clay shoot fundraiser. The event will raise essential funds for City Center’s mission to provide relief and long-term support to families and youth in Oklahoma City. Open to all skill levels, the clay shoot offers food and prizes, all in support of programs like food distribution and family outreach.

The clay shoot fundraiser will take place June 9th from 9 a.m. to completion at The Cedar Gate, which is in Kingfisher on County Road N2740. The event is open to individuals and teams at $200 per person or $700 per team.

Q: Can you tell us a little about City Center?

Chappell: "City Center is a resource center for families and youth, and our mission is to create empowered pathways to relief and restoration. We realize that there are a lot of needs that we have to meet and relief needed immediately, but restoration is the goal."

Q: What is a clay shoot?

Merritt: "So it's a 50-shot course that they go on. There's 15 different stations. It's kind of like golf, but for shooting. So we have a membership out at Cedar Gate in Kingfisher, and we opted to donate that shoot to City Center. So all the proceeds from the shoot go to City Center."

Q: What is this event coming up?

Chappell: It's really exciting. It raises a portion of our funding for the year. So it's a really pivotal event that we have, and it goes directly towards feeding students at our facility, feeding families, offering opportunities for them to come in and access our food pantry and things like that.

Q: What do we need to know if we want to join in?

Merritt: "They can go to OK City Center's official website. They just need to get registered. They can either sign up as a single person or a four-person team. But we'll have breakfast. We'll have Eichen's for lunch. We'll have the shoot. We'll have, you know, all sorts of really cool prizes sponsored by different really cool sponsors. But, yeah, it should be really fun"

Q: Is this for people who are well-versed in guns?

Merritt: "We have a prize for the worst shooter. Last year, I had a good friend win that. But yeah, so even if you hit two out of 50, you'll probably win a prize."



