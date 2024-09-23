Mustang High School Holding Virtual Classes Due To Power Outage

Mustang High School will transition to virtual classes on Monday after a power outage affecting the campus, Mustang Public School officials say.

By: News 9

-

In-person classes at Mustang High School have been canceled Monday after a power outage in the area, the district says.

Mustang Public Schools said due to the length of time needed to repair the outage, Mustang High School classes will eb online on Monday.

School officials said students will be released from the school and buses will run as normal to return them to their homes.

"We are still experiencing issues with phones and internet as well," MPS executive director of communications Kirk Wilson said. "We apologize for any inconvenience."