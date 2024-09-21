Elgin Owls Dominate Newcastle with 56-14 Victory

The Elgin Owls showcased a powerful performance against Newcastle, cruising to a 56-14 win on Friday night.

Newcastle struck first as Ritson Meyer powered through the defense for a touchdown. Elgin quickly responded, with Cordae Richie making a decisive cut to find the end zone.

The Owls' defense also got in on the action, as Jake Meents forced a fumble that Colyn Donnelly recovered, adding to Newcastle's woes.

Elgin continued to dominate throughout the game, ultimately finishing with a 56-14 victory.