Person Struck By Vehicle In NW Oklahoma City

By: News 9

One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police say officers responded to a scene at around 6 a.m. along North Rockwell Avenue near Melrose Lane.

OCPD said the person who was struck, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries.

Both northbound lanes of North Rockwell Avenue have been closed at this time.