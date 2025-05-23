Motorcyclist hospitalized after SW OKC crash

Police are investigating after a pickup truck collides with a motorbike in southwest Oklahoma City.

Friday, May 23rd 2025, 6:32 am

By: Allyson Luckie


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are investigating after a pickup truck hit a motorbike early Friday morning in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene at around 12:45 this morning near Southwest 20th Street and South Grand Boulevard.

The motorbike driver was taken to the hospital, his condition has not yet been released.

Officers say he was wearing dark clothing and told News 9 there may have been no lights on the bike.

OCPD says the driver of the truck stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 22nd, 2025

Top Headlines

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025

May 23rd, 2025