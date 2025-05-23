Motorcyclist hospitalized after SW OKC crash

Police are investigating after a pickup truck collides with a motorbike in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: Allyson Luckie

Police are investigating after a pickup truck hit a motorbike early Friday morning in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene at around 12:45 this morning near Southwest 20th Street and South Grand Boulevard.

The motorbike driver was taken to the hospital, his condition has not yet been released.

Officers say he was wearing dark clothing and told News 9 there may have been no lights on the bike.

OCPD says the driver of the truck stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.