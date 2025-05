A sinkhole has been reported on the southbound lanes of Meridian Avenue near Interstate 40.

By: News 9

A sinkhole was reported Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

Crews on scene say the hole formed on the southbound lanes of Meridian Avenue near Interstate 40.

A large traffic backup has formed as a result of the sinkhole.

No injuries have been reported as of this time.

