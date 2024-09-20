Woman Injured In NE Oklahoma City Shooting

A shooting left one person injured Thursday evening in Oklahoma City, according to police.

One person was hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said at around 10 p.m., officers responded to Northeast 13th Street and North Lottie Avenue where they found the woman shot in the leg.

Officers have not yet released the name of the suspect, but said they and the victim were in an argument before the shooting.

The victim is expected to survive.