The Porch: OU Head Soccer Coach Mott Serves Up Apple Juice to Energize Fans Ahead Of SEC Debut

OU Head Soccer Coach Mott Serves Up Apple Juice to Energize Fans Ahead Of SEC Debut

The University of Oklahoma soccer team is getting fans hyped for the team's Southeastern Conference debut.

Thursday, September 19th 2024, 5:52 pm

By: News 9


Head soccer coach Matt Mott is handing out Mott's apple juice ahead of the big game.

"We came up with the idea of 'let's bring juice to the game' and Mott's apple juice was part of it," said Mott. "We want the fans to be fired up tonight in the stands and ready to rock."

The team wants to have a full stadium for Thursday's game.


