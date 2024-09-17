Medical Minute: Emotions' Toll On The Heart

More than 800,000 Americans experience a heart attack each year, and for 200,000 of them, it will be their second. While poor diet, obesity, and lack of physical activity are major contributors, experts warn that emotional stress can also play a significant role in heart health.

By: News 9

Doctors recommend a combination of stress management, healthier eating habits, and regular physical activity to reduce the chances of a heart attack and improve overall heart health.