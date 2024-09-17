DSACO Talks About Upcoming Festival And 5K On The Porch

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma's Festival and 5K, which will be held on September 28th at the Myriad Botanical Gardens, will feature a range of family-friendly activities and races to raise funds and support individuals with Down syndrome in the state.

By: News 9

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma will be hosting a festival and 5K event, set to take place on Sept. 28 at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

This event will feature a range of activities, including an awareness walk, a 5K run, and a one-mile fun run, all aimed at raising crucial funds and supporting individuals with Down syndrome.

Sarah Soell, the association's Executive Director, and her friends Jill and Judah Reid, who have a 5K team together, came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the event's significance.

Soell said the festival will be a “festival of fun activities,” expecting around 4,000 participants.

People can join the Awareness Walk, 5K race, or one-mile fun run.

She said the day will include carnival games, inflatables, a bubble machine, and appearances by princess characters and will raise money and awareness for the community.

“Everything fun and family-friendly for sure,” Soell said. “This is a walk to celebrate our loved ones with Down syndrome.”

Reid spoke about the impact of the event on her family, which has participated for three years. The first year was when she was pregnant with her son, Judah.

“It's been a huge part of our fall, and we love having a team and supporting Judah and all of our other friends with Down syndrome,” Reid said.

Soell said the race welcomes participants of all abilities. The $50 entry fee includes a medal, awareness socks, and a T-shirt.

“You can come out and celebrate, run for your team, run for a loved one or just come out and run for celebrating those loved ones with Down syndrome,” Soell said. “If you don't want to run the 5K, there's a one-mile fun run that you can participate in.”

The event will also feature Mark Bravo as the MC and promises a competitive edge, with family teams racing to raise the most funds.

To register, make a donation, or sign up to be a volunteer, visit dsfestivaland5k.com.