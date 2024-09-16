OU and OSU Gear Up for Top-15 Showdowns, Chris Williams Gives a Look Ahead

OU and OSU are preparing for a high-stakes game day with No. 14 OSU hosting No. 12 Utah and No. 15 OU facing No. 6 Tennessee, following strong performances in their previous games. News 9’s Chris Williams highlighted key matchups

By: News 9

OU and OSU are gearing up for a big game day weekend as conference play begins.

On Saturday, the state will have two top-15 matchups: No. 14 OSU will host No.12 Utah, and No. 15 OU will host No. 6 Tennessee in Norman.

The Sooners are coming off a 34-17 win against Tulane, and Oklahoma State beat Tulsa 45-10.

News 9's Chris Williams joined News 9 at 9 to recap both games and give a preview of what to expect for next week's matchups.

Williams said both schools have great programs and it will be an interesting game because of several similarities on their current teams.

"They're tied for the second-longest tenured head coaches. They've been at their schools for 20 years. Their quarterbacks are both in their seventh year," Williams said.

He said OSU quarterback Alan Bowman and Utah quarterback Cam Rising have similar gameplay styles.

"They're both physical. They both run the ball. This is going to be if you like old-school football," Williams said.

Williams said the winner of the game will be in the driver's seat of the Big 12 conference.

"I'm getting kind of fired up talking about it. It is gonna be awesome to see," Williams said.

Williams said OU's offensive line will have to step up to Tennessee's defense.

"Tennessee has one of if not the best defensive lines in the entire country; that offensive line has been a weak point for OU," Williams said.

He said the team needs to protect Jackson Arnold and keep him upright.

"He took a lot of hits last Saturday. They need to keep him upright standing and give him time to throw the ball," Williams said.

