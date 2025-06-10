OKC Police host hiring event; public invited to visit and learn from officers

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Megan Morgan to learn more about an upcoming hiring event for the department. Here is what to expect.

By: Christian Hans, Addie Crawford

Do you have what it takes to become an Oklahoma City Police officer? Well, here is an opportunity to prove it.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is hosting a hiring event on Saturday at the department's training center, located at 800 North Portland Avenue.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with OCPD Sgt. Megan Morgan to learn more about the event and what is required to protect and serve Oklahoma City.

Q: What is going on Saturday?

A: The event is basically just to give information for people who are interested in becoming officers. It's also to set expectations for people who maybe have been interested but don't know what to expect. So we're going to give them an opportunity to run up the obstacle course. We're going to give opportunities to try out some of our equipment. We're going to have a tactical scenario. It starts at 9 a.m. with the presentation by the recruiting team, where we are going to put information out about what the process looks like, what they can expect, what we're looking for in our officers, and then we're going to open up the course. Let people come out here and try it. I'm excited for you to try. You can meet canines as well with this event. We're going to have canines here. We're gonna have equipment from all over the place.

Q: What ages are welcome for the event?

A: We ask that if you are under the age of 18 that you bring a parent, because we understand that people are interested in learning more and becoming officers who are under the age of 18, but we just want a parent with them if they are, otherwise it's open to anyone who's interested. You have to be 21 to 45 to actually start the academy, but 20 years to apply. So we're hopeful that we get a whole bunch of people in that range who are ready to go. We are hiring for an academy that starts March 4 of 2026, so that's what this hiring event is doing, getting applicants for that class.

Q: How important is it to have these hiring events?

A: It's super important for a lot of people who maybe don't have an opportunity to talk to a police officer. It gives them an opportunity in a positive way to come and meet a bunch of officers,