3 Sooners Takeaways: A Fast Start, Strong Finish... And The Struggles In Between

The Sooner defense answers the call (again), Jackson Arnold takes another step forward, and a pair of runningbacks show promise. Three takeaways from Oklahoma's win over Tulane.

You could feel a collective sigh of relief at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon when the Sooners came out of the gates swinging.

The defense forced a three-and-out and the offense followed it with a 14-play scoring drive, a welcome change from the offensive struggles in week two. It was a successful afternoon- filled with several ups and downs.

Here are Chris Williams' biggest takeaways:

This Defense has the IT factor:

We know the OU defense is loaded with talent and experience, but now we also know this group is built for the big moments.

Early in the fourth quarter, the OU offense gave the Green Wave life with a pick-six. Suddenly, it was a five-point game in Norman.

That's when the defense put things in gear.

Billy Bowman Jr. intercepted a batted ball and set the offense up with a short field. They converted. Then, R Mason Thomas put together one of the most dominant stretches of play you will EVER see from a defensive lineman.

Thomas sacked the quarterback, batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage, then sacked the quarterback again to force a turnover on downs. Next possession for Tulane- another sack for Thomas, this one forcing a fumble that he would recover. OU ran out the clock from there.

That is two weeks in a row the defense has come up with big plays in the biggest moments to ice the game for the Sooners.

After the win, Bowman told me, “Our confidence is through the roof. It is because of our preparation, our coaches allowing us to play free, and doing a good job getting us prepared to play the game.”

“Coach Venables instilled that [confidence] in us. All the good defenses Venables has had, have had that swagger,” said linebacker Kobie McKinzie. “In crunchtime they have always been ready, always prepared. I feel like we have that swagger. We are confident in this system and this game plan.” You can't teach killer instinct, so it is a great sign that it appears to be ingrained in this defense.

Jackson Arnold is a legitimate 'Dual Threat' quarterback:

Offensive Coordinator Seth Littrell admitted he wasn't planning on using the quarterback run game this early in the season, but the offense needed some life and Jackson Arnold provided it with his legs.

The sophomore corralled a high snap, stiff-armed a linebacker and caught the edge to score OU's first touchdown- and he was just getting started.

He would rip off a 47-yard run in the second quarter (the team's longest run of the season), a 17-yarder in the third, and an impressive 24-yard scramble to score the game's final touchdown in the fourth.

The young quarterback seemed to get more and more confident with every big pickup on the ground, and by showing he has this skill set, Arnold will put SEC defenses in a bind.

“It helps put people in a predicament from a numbers standpoint.” Head coach Brent Venables said. “Every single team on our schedule is going to do it [also]. Arnold ran with good toughness and he will get better and better with his feel for things.”

Arnold did throw late over the middle for an inexcusable interception touchdown, but, by and large, he took another big step forward Saturday. As long as he takes care of the ball and his body, Arnold's athleticism could be the X-factor this offense needs.

Running back is still a big question, but the Sooners are closer to an answer:

It certainly hasn't been the start to the season OU's starting running back Gavin Sawchuk was hoping for.

Through three games, Sawchuk has just 35 yards on 16 carries. It looked like OU was determined to get him going early in the Tulane game, putting the ball in his hands on five of the first six plays of offense, but he never seemed to settle into a groove.

The good news is, that a couple of other running backs did show some promise. During fall camp, Jovantae Barnes said he is feeling as explosive as ever, welcoming news after injuries hindered his entire 2023 campaign.

Barnes was able to rip off a pair of 10+ yard rushes, along with a 12-yard reception against Tulane. I would expect his workload to continue to grow.

Another viable option- true freshman Taylor Tatum. He only touched the ball 10 times Saturday, but he was able to find the end zone twice. Venables praised his physical tools and instincts after the game, and Tatum told me he is quickly adjusting to the speed of the college level.

“Practice has helped a lot. Going against one of the best defenses in the nation every day really pushes you,” Tatum said.

It had no effect on the game, but it is worth mentioning his touchdown celebration of pretending to toss a baseball up in the air and knock it out of the park was awesome, especially considering OU fans will be watching him do it for real at L. Dale Mitchell Park next spring.

OU's ability to run the ball will be a constant storyline this season. It isn't a great sign that the quarterback is the leading rusher so far, but I would look out for Tatum and Barnes to become integral parts of the offensive game plan.