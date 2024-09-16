Police Respond To Overnight Shooting In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting call overnight near Southwest 29th Street and Newcastle Road.

Monday, September 16th 2024, 4:00 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

There were about 12 police cruisers at the scene around 1 a.m., where a victim called authorities saying they had been shot.

Officers at the scene later found the victim, who was taken to the hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition.
