28-year-old missing from Norman, believed to be in danger

Oklahoma authorities are searching for 28-year-old Austin Simpson, who was last seen in Norman.

By: Graham Dowers

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who may be in danger.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Austin Simpson was last seen in Norman. Troopers say Simpson is considered suicidal and is believed to be at risk.

Simpson was last seen wearing a red cut-off shirt and cargo pants.

Anyone who sees Simpson or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.