28-year-old missing from Norman, believed to be in danger

Oklahoma authorities are searching for 28-year-old Austin Simpson, who was last seen in Norman.

Tuesday, July 29th 2025, 9:10 am

By: Graham Dowers


NORMAN, Okla. -

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who may be in danger.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Austin Simpson was last seen in Norman. Troopers say Simpson is considered suicidal and is believed to be at risk.

Simpson was last seen wearing a red cut-off shirt and cargo pants.

Anyone who sees Simpson or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 29th, 2025

July 29th, 2025

July 29th, 2025

July 28th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025