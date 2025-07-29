28-year-old missing from Norman, believed to be in danger

Tuesday, July 29th 2025, 9:10 am
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who may be in danger.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Austin Simpson was last seen in Norman. Troopers say Simpson is considered suicidal and is believed to be at risk.
Simpson was last seen wearing a red cut-off shirt and cargo pants.
Anyone who sees Simpson or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story.
