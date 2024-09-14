Mustang and Broken Arrow Battle to 42-42 Tie, Head to Overtime

The Mustang Bronchos and Broken Arrow Tigers played a thrilling game that ended in a 42-42 tie, sending the matchup into overtime.

By: News 9

In the first quarter, Mustang quarterback Trajan Williamson scored a touchdown to give the Bronchos an early 7-0 lead. The Tigers quickly responded with Jovany Castillo running through a pile for an equalizing touchdown, making it 7-7 as the game moved to the second quarter.

Williamson showcased his athleticism with an airborne touchdown run, putting the Broncos ahead 14-7. However, the Tigers came back again, with Jeremiah Suh-Timba connecting with Octavien Roberson on a screen pass. Roberson maneuvered through defenders and reversed direction before diving into the end zone, tying the game once more.

As the clock hit zeroes, the teams remained deadlocked at 42, leading to overtime to determine the winner.