Bethany Rallies Late To Defeat Jones 36-29 In A Thrilling Matchup

The Bethany Bronchos secured a hard-fought 36-29 victory over the Jones Longhorns on Friday night, overcoming an early deficit in a game that saw momentum swing between the two teams.

Friday, September 13th 2024, 10:52 pm

By: News 9


Jones started strong despite playing up a division, trailing Bethany 14-7 late in the first quarter. Bethany’s defense made a statement when Brock Cross surged in to make a key stop, preserving the Bronchos' lead heading into the second quarter.

Jones answered early in the second quarter with a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Acyn Hanson to Coda Harris. After converting a two-point attempt, the Longhorns took their first lead of the night, 15-14.

Hanson, showing poise in the pocket, connected again on the same drive, this time finding 6-foot-7 receiver Riley Effelson, advancing the Longhorns deep into Bethany territory. Hanson followed up by avoiding the rush and hitting Creighton Jones for a touchdown, extending the lead to 22-14 at halftime.

However, the Bronchos mounted a second-half rally, storming back to outscore the Longhorns and reclaim the lead. Bethany's offense found its rhythm late, capping the comeback and sealing a 36-29 win.

Bethany improves to 3-1 on the season, while Jones drops to 2-2.
