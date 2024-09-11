Potential Threat Reported At Guthrie High School

A potential threat at Guthrie High School is being investigated by school officials and law enforcement, according to a post on Facebook from Guthrie Public Schools.

By: News 9

The post continued saying "[Wednesday] morning, a Guthrie High School student informed administrators of a potential threat to others in the form of a Snapchat post. The post contained a picture of a restroom stall at the school where a threat had been written. The Guthrie Police Department School Resource Officer for the building was immediately called to investigate. The threat was not specific in nature but will be fully investigated by both the school administration and law enforcement. "

The post stated that "out of an abundance of caution, the Guthrie Police Department has placed additional officers in the building for the remainder of the day and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office has also been notified to assist as needed".

Guthrie Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Simpson released this statement:

"There is not a higher priority than the safety of our students. I applaud the student who reported what they saw and the quick response from the Guthrie Police Department. We will continue to work together to investigate this situation and always strive for a safe environment at all of our schools."