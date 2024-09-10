Getting Help For Veterans Contemplating Suicide

September 10 is world suicide prevention day. And while it is a world concern, our veterans are dealing with challenges at alarming numbers.

“We lose one person on the average of every eleven hours. So, by this time tomorrow, we will have lost two of our fellow Oklahomans,” said Meg Cannon, Senior Preventions Program Manager with The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Losing loved ones to suicide is a big concern among veterans. “Veterans see things that the rest of us don’t see,” said Cannon.

PTSD and mental illness, are battles many veterans continue to fight well after their time of service.

“Nationwide twenty-two veterans a day lose their lives to suicide,” said Cannon.

For veteran groups like this small group in Midwest City that is a call for action. “If you think perhaps, they are suicidal, say, are you considering suicide? You need to use those words, they are hard to say, so we do encourage practicing,” said Cannon.

“Today the veterans rang the bell in honor and closure for those veterans that have taken their lives,” said Cannon.

Along with the awareness is also help. “Reaching out to 988 whether that is via text or calling, that’s available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year at absolutely no charge,” said Cannon.

The key is recognizing when help is needed. “I Very much believe in prevention, and prevention is the way that we are going to eventually stop suicide,” said Cannon.

The 988 service is a resource for anyone contemplating suicide or for help with someone you know in need. Press the number one for a trained veteran counselor.