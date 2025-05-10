Her hands, his work: 50 years of service at the piano

With a legacy spanning across decades, Barbara Braswell has been playing the piano for the same church for over 50 years.

By: Mike Glover

It’s a mission of service for over 50 years, grounded in love that is both given and received.

As the music starts, Sunday after Sunday at Bethlehem Star Baptist church, there is the comfort of a familiar face in a familiar position.

“I’ve probably been here 50 plus years. I’ve been here for a while,” said church musician Barbara Braswell.

For over 50 years, Sunday after Sunday, she’s been in the place that brings her purpose.

“That’s how much I love playing, I just enjoy playing, especially gospel songs,” said Braswell.

“There are times she may not feel like, may not feel up to it, but always shows up and is always on her post,” said Rodney Payne, pastor of Bethlehem Star Baptist church.

In the church’s 77-year history, there have been three pastors, and she has played for each of them.

“She wasn’t here for the day the first one got here, but she played for him. Now me, I’m at 16 years and so she’s been here for every one of us in that capacity,” said Payne.

And though the music has changed over the years.

“Now the music is a little more contemporary, it’s not as easy but you can kind of fit in a little bit,” said Braswell.

“There is still a relevance and there is still a need for such as Mamma Braswell presents in our church, and it’s just great to see,” said Joseph Smith, church musician at Bethlehem Star Baptist church.

“I appreciate them letting me play,” said Braswell.

“I’m just totally inspired, and it makes me continue to go on,” said Smith.

She’s always quick to give a hug.

“I often have her go and give someone a hug and that hug is based on the love that I know she transfers,” said Payne.

Over the years, she has served in many capacities and held many titles. To the members of the church, she is Granny Faye, but for me, she is and will always be Mom.