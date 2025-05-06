Crowned in Courage: How a stroke survivor became Ms. Wheelchair Oklahoma USA

After a major stroke revealed a blood clot on her brain Amy Tisdale faced an uphill battle for health. Today she she has written multiple books and is now crowned Ms. Wheelchair Oklahoma USA, and is preparing to go to the national pageant in July to represent the state.

By: Mike Glover

October 10, 2021, a day that started like any other day for Amy Tisdale, but before that day was over, her life would be changed forever.

“I was a full-time travel agent, involved at my church, didn’t miss any activities with my kids,” said Stoke victim Amy Tisdale.

But then there was the night that changed everything.

“I wanted to put my feet up, but I couldn’t move my left arm to reach the handle. And didn’t understand why I couldn’t move my arm,” said Tisdale.

Her husband Matt, recognized the signs of a stroke immediately.

“I was watching a Dallas Cowboys football game, but they did not cause the stroke,” said Tisdale.

She tells about the night with humor, but things were much more serious at the time.

“They did a CT and confirmed that I had a stroke, but I had a blood clot in the right side of my brain,” said Tisdale.

She would have emergency surgery to remove the clot; however, after the surgery, her brain began to swell

“So, they had to take part of my skull off, to give the brain a place to swell,” said Tisdale.

Tisdale would go through many other challenges and still undergoes physical therapy today.

“God is the only reason that I am still here, and he left me here for a purpose, and I believe it’s to help other people that are walking through trials themselves,” said Tisdale.

Through her challenges, she has written multiple books.

“The first one I did is called “The scars tell the story”, said Tisdale.

She is also doing something else she never saw herself doing, participating in pageants.

“It’s for people with mobility disabilities; you can still walk,” said Tisdale.

She entered the pageant and now holds the crown as Ms. Wheelchair Oklahoma USA and is now qualified to compete in the national pageant.

“I’m nervous about the national.

For the local pageant, Tisdale submitted a speech online, but for the national, she will be on stage in Dayton, Ohio.

“There’s an evening wear, and round robin interviews with the judges, and then an on-stage interview, no swimsuit, no talent, and I was grateful for that,” said Tisdale.

The national pageant is in Dayton, Ohio, in July, and there are a lot of expenses to get there as well as to compete. To help Amy with expenses, visit www.thedanefoundation.org or visit her Facebook page @ms. Wheelchair Oklahoma USA.