The Trail to Recovery 5K: A courtroom’s path to healing

Cleveland County judge organizes a 5K trail to celebrate successes in the county's treatment court program.

By: Mike Glover

Court can be a scary place.

“I hear civil cases, I hear family cases, I hear traditional criminal cases,” said Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper.

For Judge Tupper, court cases hold a special place for him.

“I don’t refer to them as defendants, they are not defendants, they are people, I refer to them by their first name,” said Judge Tupper.

Helping people like John McGregor.

“I spent seven years in addiction, I was addicted to heroin and opiates,” said former treatment court defendant, John McGregor.

After hitting rock bottom, McGregor was able to get into treatment court in front of Judge Tupper. It was the start of change for him.

“We’ve celebrated over 11 years of recovery now, my wife and I have celebrated over 14 years of marriage,” said McGregor.

“Every week I get to see these folks doing well in my courtroom, and I thought to myself we need to be sharing this with the community and celebrated,” said Tupper.

Three years ago, Judge Tupper, an avid runner, combined his love for running with the celebration of treatment court recovery. He calls it “The Trail to Recovery”.

“It’s the Trail to Recovery 5K and one-mile fun run-walk,” said Tupper.

It is held on the trails at Ruby Grant Park in Norman.

“It’s kind of like the recovery journey, it’s not always easy, and there will be ups and downs,” said Tupper.

There will be vendors, food, and games, but the day is focused on overcoming and support.

“Getting out there, showing up, supporting one another, celebrating this journey and crossing the finish line,” said Tupper.

Going from a defendant in Judge Tupper’s courtroom to a successful business owner, McGregor now helps coordinate the day’s events.

“Sitting on a board with him, putting on a race, a recovery race to bring awareness, to bring hope to those looking for it,” said McGregor.

You can register for the run until 8:15 on Saturday morning before the race starts. Registration can also be done online through their Facebook page @Trail to Recovery 5K.