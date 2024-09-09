Local Foundations Helps To Ease Financial Burden Of Cancer Patients, Shares Upcoming Event On The Porch

The Proton Pals Foundation, founded by former cancer patients, is hosting a dinner and auction to raise money for their mission of alleviating the financial burden associated with cancer treatments, particularly proton therapy.

By: News 9

A local foundation is raising money to continue their mission of providing crucial support to cancer patients.

The Proton Pals Foundation, founded by former cancer patients, aims to alleviate the financial burden associated with cancer treatments, particularly proton therapy.

Jeff Murray and Keri Crutchfield, both of whom were patients at the Oklahoma Proton Center, stopped by the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about their mission and upcoming event.

They said their mission is to ease the financial burden of those going through cancer treatments.

"We raise money to help assist people that are going through cancer and proton treatment to get the care they need," Crutchfield said.

The foundation offers various forms of assistance, including gas cards, hotel stays, and support for items such as wigs for patients who have lost their hair.

"We understand the financial impacts that people have underneath the cancer diagnosis and the importance of giving back and helping those people," Murray said.

To support their mission, Proton Pals is hosting a dinner and auction fundraiser on September 19 at 6 p.m. at Gaillardia Country Club. This event is one of their largest annual fundraisers and is crucial for continuing their support for cancer patients.

For more information about the Proton Pals Foundation and to apply for assistance, visit their website at protonpals.org.