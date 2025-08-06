Free Backpacks, Food, & Fun At St. John's Lutheran School This Saturday

St. John’s Lutheran School hosts largest-ever Back to School Bash in Moore, offering free backpacks with supplies and engaging activities for families on August 9th.

By: Addie Crawford

-

On Saturday, St. John's Lutheran School has planned a free community "Back to School Bash" for hundreds of families to be fully equipped to begin the 2025-26 school year.

The event will provide free backpacks with supplies for free to remove barriers and bring families together regardless of economic situations.

"We're having a huge back-to-school bash where we have so many vendors coming through," said School Principal Larhonda Richards. "We have Main Event, we have food trucks. It's going to be big and great. This is our biggest one yet."

Attendees can expect bounce house, the opportunity to meet superheroes, face painting, snow cones, and food. The Moore Police and Fire Departments will be on-site with vehicles, safety demonstrations, and friendly faces for families to talk to.

"This is just one of the things that we're going to do this year to bridge the gap with the community," Richards said.

PTA President Debra Hogue thanked the many sponsors and businesses that are showing to support their community event.

"Because of them, we were able to get the backpacks and the school supplies that we will be giving away for free on Saturday," Hogue said.

St. John's Lutheran School believes every child should be excited to start school and celebrate together as a community.

The school's "Back To School Bash" is from 4pm-6pm on Saturday the 9th at 1032 NW 12th Street in Moore.