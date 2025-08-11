AOL is ending its dial-up service, disconnecting from the 1990s' internet era

AOL will end its dial-up internet service on Sept. 30, closing a decades-long chapter in online history. Free AOL email accounts remain available.

By: CBS News

It's the end of an online era: AOL will end its dial-up internet service next month after decades in use.

"AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet," the company said in a statement on Friday.

AOL said it will discontinue its dial-up service and "associated software" on Sept. 30.

Yahoo, which owns AOL, said it is discontinuing the service as it "innovate[s] to meet the needs of today's digital landscape." The change will not impact free AOL email accounts or other services, the spokesperson said.

About 163,000 households had dial-up as of 2023, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

While only a small number of Americans still use the service, many will remember the screech-filled dial-up tone used to connect to the internet in the 1990s, followed by AOL's familiar "You've Got Mail" greeting.

In the 1998 movie "You've Got Mail," actors Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan strike up a romantic relationship after exchanging messages on AOL's platform.

AOL rose in popularity in the 1990s, giving Americans an entry point to the online world through instant messaging and email features. Originally known as America Online, the company changed its name to AOL in 2006.