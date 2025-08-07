Watermelon Grower In Rush Springs Prepares For Annual Festival

The Coca-Cola Porch visited Bratcher Melons before the 80th annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival on August 9, 2025.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Bratcher Melons is a multi-acre watermelon farm and stand located in the watermelon capital of the world: Rush Springs.

Garrin Bratcher is a proud Rush Springs resident taking over the family farm and business that's been passed down for generations.

"I hauled my watermelon out of a field when I was ten," said Bratcher.

The Bratcher’s’ hold the state record for the largest watermelon grown at 268.8 pounds.

"It's a labor of love," said Bratcher. "They live on a scale so I get to watch what they are doing everyday then adjust to how they're doing."

The Rush Springs Watermelon Festival takes place the second Saturday in August every year bringing in tens of thousands of visitors to the small town.

"It's such a great thing for the community," said 2023's Watermelon Queen Audrey Heath. "We start bright and early then host fun activities all day long.

Bratcher Melons currently has Orange Crisps, Deltas, 720s, Embassy’s, Desert Kings, Sweet Dawns and Midnight Roamer watermelons at the fruit stand. In addition to the melons, they also have cantaloupe, okra, tomatoes and more.

The stand is located at 805 CR 1536 which is half of a mile north of the flashing lights on Highway 81.