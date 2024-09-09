OKC Thunder Unveils New Basketball Courts In Moore, 11 Years After Devastating Tornado

Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch went to Moore to see the basketball courts rebuilt by the OKC Thunder and OG&E.

By: News 9

New basketball courts were unveiled Monday in Moore, 11 years after a devastating EF5 tornado.

The three courts are located at Plaza Towers Elementary School, Highland East Junior High, and Briarwood Elementary. They were rebuilt and were unveiled by the Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E.

News 9's Jordan Ryan talked to Oklahoma City Thunder spokesperson Gayle Maxwell on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to learn more.

"We have 31 courts across the state of Oklahoma, and thanks to our friends at OG&E, we are now going back to all of those courts and re-energizing them and refreshing them," Maxwell said. "This week, we are so excited to be returning to all three locations in Moore that were devastated by the May 20, 2013 tornado."

The Thunder has expressed a commitment to the community for the past 17 years, because they believe basketball is much more than a sport.

"It teaches teamwork. It teaches camaraderie. It teaches hard work; it teaches dedication," Maxwell said.

The Thunder hopes to introduce a new generation to their team by sponsoring these renovations, which saw immediate use by the community upon their unveiling.







