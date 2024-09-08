Authorities Search For Inmate Who Walked Away From Halfway House In Ponca City

Saturday, September 7th 2024, 7:18 pm
The Oklahoma Department of Correction is searching for an inmate who walked away from a halfway house in Ponca City.
The department says Lester Hampton was last seen at around 11:50 a.m. Saturday morning at the Bridgeway Halfway house.
Hampton is serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary.
If you see Hampton do not approach him, call 911 immediately.
