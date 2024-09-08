Authorities Search For Inmate Who Walked Away From Halfway House In Ponca City

The Oklahoma Department of Correction is searching for an inmate who walked away from a halfway house in Ponca City

Saturday, September 7th 2024, 7:18 pm

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Department of Correction is searching for an inmate who walked away from a halfway house in Ponca City.

The department says Lester Hampton was last seen at around 11:50 a.m. Saturday morning at the Bridgeway Halfway house.

Hampton is serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary.

If you see Hampton do not approach him, call 911 immediately. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 7th, 2024

September 9th, 2024

September 1st, 2024

August 31st, 2024

Top Headlines

September 10th, 2024

September 10th, 2024

September 10th, 2024

September 10th, 2024