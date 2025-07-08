Felon arrested by Marshals after accidental shooting claims toddler's life in NW OKC

An accidental shooting took the life of a metro three-year-old over the holiday weekend.

By: Jennifer Pierce

An accidental shooting took the life of a metro three-year-old over the holiday weekend. The U.S. Marshals arrested the gun owner, who now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Court records showed Anthony Grizzard Junior is a felon, making it illegal for him to have a gun. Police said he went on the run after the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals caught up with Grizzard on Monday, arresting him. Authorities did not say where he was apprehended.

Police said the accidental shooting happened on Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.

“There was a very small child that was taken to the hospital,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Had suffered a gunshot wound.”

Police were called after three-year-old Kenari Windom showed up to a local hospital by private vehicle. Police said the toddler was taken into surgery but did not survive.

Meanwhile, investigators say Grizzard fled the apartment. They were able to piece together how the shooting happened.

“The owner of the gun was there inside that apartment,” said Quirk. “The firearm was simply laying on the bed. The child walked into the room, grabbed the firearm and it went off striking the child.”

A tragedy police said could have been prevented.

“There’s some responsibility that goes along with gun ownership,” said Quirk. “But again, it appears this person was not supposed to have it in the first place.”

Besides the second-degree murder complaint, Grizzard also faces possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Grizzard has a seven-year deferred sentence for two counts of shooting with intent to kill.