4 Arrested In Connection To Wynnewood Double Homicide

Four people were arrested in connection to a double homicide in Wynnewood, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

-

Four people were arrested in connection to a double homicide in Wynnewood, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI stated on Friday that the Garvin County Sheriff's Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with a double homicide on May 31, 2024.

"We're talking about two people in Wynnewood, a small town like that, who were shot to death," said Hunter McKee, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. "So, it's an extremely sad case. It's a case that everybody involved has worked extremely hard on to find out who is responsible."

OSBI confirmed that on May 31, around 9:30 a.m., Garvin County deputies responded to a welfare check at a home near Indian Meridian Road and East County Road 1680.

"We're a small community," said Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett. "I believe that we have 29,000 people in Garvin County. You know, that's not a whole lot. We tend to know each other. And, if we don't know you, then we know your family, and so we took this to heart."

When authorities arrived on the scene, OSBI stated that they discovered 62-year-old Danny Daniel and 39-year-old Destinie Dalstead deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies also found a deceased dog, which also suffered gunshot wounds, according to OSBI.

25-year-old Keshun Diontay Dotson, 31-year-old Marcus Allen Parker, 32-year-old Neal Samuel Empy, and 26-year-old Corey Durrell Jackson were arrested in connection to the deaths. Charges are pending.

"Anything regarding a motive, anything regarding why this transpired exactly is something that the OSBI is still looking over and still trying to determine and investigate at this time," McKee added.