Norman Prepares For 'Crosstown Clash' Amid Multiple High School Football Matchups Across Oklahoma

Norman prepares for the "Crosstown Clash" between Norman High School and Norman North, while several other teams across Oklahoma gear up to play Friday night.

By: News 9

In Norman, the rivalry matchup between Norman and Norman North High School known as the "Crosstown Clash" kicks off at 7 p.m.

In another rivalry matchup, Mustang High School travels to play the Yukon Millers.

Union High School in Tulsa will also be traveling to face the Stillwater Pioneers.

Both the Mustang-Yukon and Tulsa Union-Stillwater games kick off at 7 p.m.

In Midwest City, the Carl Albert Titans travel across town to face off against Midwest City High School, and in Edmond, Edmond memorial High School hosts the Deer Creek Antlers.

Both of those games also begin at 7 p.m.