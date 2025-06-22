Lankford urges caution on U.S. involvement in Iran conflict, Senate faces tight budget deadline

Senator Lankford warns against U.S. escalation in Iran as President Trump weighs bunker-buster bomb and Congress races July 4 budget deadline.

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

Senator James Lankford is raising alarms about the potential consequences of U.S. military escalation in the Middle East, as the Trump administration considers lending Israel a powerful bunker-buster bomb to target Iran’s underground nuclear facilities.

In an interview on DC Debrief, News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell spoke with Washington correspondent Alex Cameron about Lankford’s concerns and the broader implications of a decision that could draw the United States further into conflict.

“We’re talking about the so-called bunker buster bomb,” Cameron explained. “Which the United States has, and which is considering providing to Israel to use in its effort to try and degrade or destroy Iran's nuclear program.”

But Lankford, who has years of experience in Middle East diplomacy, warned that using such a weapon could have dangerous consequences. “So if you drop this big bomb on this situation there, yes, you may be able to stop the further enrichment of uranium. But what happens to that uranium that's already there? It's buried under this huge mound. And what sort of radiation issues are you going to be dealing with?”

According to Cameron, Lankford believes the fallout, both literal and geopolitical, may be too risky. Additionally, the bomb’s delivery would require a U.S. stealth bomber, meaning American forces would have to carry out the strike directly, escalating U.S. involvement.

President Trump has reportedly given Iran two weeks to respond to diplomatic overtures, while European partners prepare to reengage in talks.

Budget bill races the clock in Senate

Beyond the foreign policy challenges, Congress faces a tight timeline on domestic priorities. The Senate is working through the so-called “Byrdbath” process, a technical budget review governed by the Byrd Rule, as it prepares to vote on a sweeping reconciliation bill.

“This happens only in the Senate,” Cameron explained. "Portions of the bill have to meet this test, which was introduced by Senator Byrd of West Virginia back in the 70s, that these items can only be used if they have a predominantly budgetary impact.”

Roughly 60 elements of the bill are reportedly being challenged for violating the Byrd Rule, and the Senate parliamentarian is expected to make final determinations next week.

Senate Republicans are aiming to have the bill passed by July 4, a self-imposed deadline complicated by both procedural hurdles and looming summer recess.

“If there are any stumbles,” Cameron said, “it’s hard to see how this gets to the president’s desk by July 4.”

Once passed, the Senate version would become the bill the House must accept. Changes on key issues like Medicaid, SALT deductions, and clean energy tax credits could create friction.

“No one can really predict whether the House is going to be able to get this through,” Cameron said. “But likely we're going to see President Trump get back involved and make some visits over to the Capitol again like he did before, or have them over to the White House.”

Weeks of uncertainty ahead

As Congress navigates high-stakes legislation and the Trump administration weighs military options abroad, Mitchell summed up the weeks ahead as “Doobscrollerama.”

“We’re holding our breath for the two weeks,” Mitchell said. “Grab your popcorn."