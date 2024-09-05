1 Dead In OKC Crash Thursday Morning

One person is dead following a crash on the Turner Turnpike Thursday morning according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Thursday, September 5th 2024, 3:23 pm

By: News 9


One person is dead following a crash on the Turner Turnpike Thursday morning according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the crash happened on the Turner Turnpike eastbound at the mile marker 136.

OHP says John Culbertson, 77, was driving eastbound when he departed the roadway and hit a bridge,

Culbertson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 5th, 2024

August 22nd, 2024

August 16th, 2024

August 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2024

September 6th, 2024

September 6th, 2024

September 6th, 2024