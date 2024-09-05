1 Dead In OKC Crash Thursday Morning

One person is dead following a crash on the Turner Turnpike Thursday morning according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

One person is dead following a crash on the Turner Turnpike Thursday morning according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the crash happened on the Turner Turnpike eastbound at the mile marker 136.

OHP says John Culbertson, 77, was driving eastbound when he departed the roadway and hit a bridge,

Culbertson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP.