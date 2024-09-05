The Porch Turned Up The Heat Ahead Of Choctaw Pepper Fest

I don't know if your tastebuds are ready for this one, but the City of Choctaw is hosting a festival on Friday filled with all things pepper! Councilmember Brent Pendergraft joined the News 9 team on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about the event.

By: News 9

The annual Pepper Festival is set to take place tomorrow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Choctaw Creek Park. City Councilmember Brent Pendergraft joined the News 9 team on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share some spicy details about the event.

"We started this about four years ago when a couple of us, came up with the idea on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board," Pendergraft said. "Since then, it's grown—just like the peppers!"

The festival boasts a wide variety of peppers, from the mild Purple Masaki at 300 Scoville units to the scorching Gator Jigsaw, which reaches a fiery 2.5 million Scoville units. To put that into perspective, Pendergraft noted that the heat of a typical jalapeño measures around 2,500 Scoville units, making the hottest peppers in this festival a true challenge.

For those interested in showing off their pepper-eating skills, there's still time to enter the competition. "We have about five or six more slots open for contestants," Pendergraft mentioned, encouraging pepper enthusiasts to join in.

As for tasting the peppers, viewers got a laugh when Pendergraft offered the News 9 team a chance to sample the habanero, which clocks in at a scorching 100,000 Scoville units. "I had to sign a waiver," the host joked before bravely taking a small bite.

The festival promises to be a sizzling good time with a range of peppers to sample and competitions for both growers and spice lovers. If you're up for the challenge, head to Choctaw Creek Park for a night filled with fiery flavors and friendly competition.

There will be a dunk tank with the Mayor and city manager in it, food trucks, a beer truck, photo props/booth, vendors, a live band, face painting, trophies, and cash prizes.

(Cash prize from Kiwanis, trophies by Gemini wood art, peppers provided by Allen Wylie with Wylie Sauces, special thanks to Jim and Brandi Buys, Vicki Cook with 4g Ag services for handling the logistics, and the City of Choctaw for their assistance and park space.)

For more information on how to participate, visit the event’s page or stop by Choctaw Creek Park Friday night. You won't want to miss it—just don’t forget to bring your taste buds!