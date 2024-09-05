Hometown Heroes: Bags Of Luv

This month's Hometown Heroes are from the organization Bags of Luv who provide food, water, and other resources to help those experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

News 9 and Quail Creek Bank want to recognize someone in our community who always goes the extra mile to help a neighbor in need.

This month's Hometown Heroes are from the organization Bags of Luv who help those experiencing homelessness.

Bagz of Luv started as a project to bring sack lunches to people on the street.

Augustine Aviles from Bags of Luv said they ran out of food within 10 minutes and that is when she realized there was a need.

She said their organization now helps hundreds of people who are in need of food and water and has even helped reunite families on the street.

Erin Batey from Quail Creek Bank presented Aviles with a check for $500 that will cover two weekends worth of meals and water they pass out.