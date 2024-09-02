The Porch Gets A Preview Of Moore's 'Grillstock' Barbeque Competition and Music Festival

Moore will host Grillstock, a mid-September barbecue competition and music festival featuring top pitmasters, live entertainment, and opportunities for the public to sample and vote on their favorite barbecue.

By: News 9

A standout barbecue competition and music festival is set to take over Moore this fall.

The event, known as Grillstock, will be held in mid-September and will feature top pitmasters showcasing their skills.

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to get a preview and see the excitement surrounding the competition.

"These are our chicken thighs that I cooked this morning, and I cooked them as if we were going to do a presentation and competition," said JR Hatfiled, the owner of JR BBQ Supply.

He demonstrated how to select the best chicken thighs based on color, size, and shape for presentation to the judges.

Competitors will come from as far away as California and Mississippi, in addition to local teams from across Oklahoma. The competition includes a Master’s category for meat and a Backyard category for two-meat entries. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a People’s Choice vote by sampling various barbecue dishes.

"It is a KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) sanctioned barbecue competition as well as a music festival,” Kim Brown from the Moore Chamber of Commerce said. "Some great local musicians will be there and of course, the opportunity to smell and look at the fantastic barbecue that will be coming from all over the country."

The event features live music, a marketplace with vendors, a competition and more.

“It's just gonna be a really great experience for Moore and an opportunity to showcase Moore and the great things that go on here,” Brown said.

The event will take place at Buck Thomas Park on Sept. 13 and 14.

For more information on attending or entering, click HERE.