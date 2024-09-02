Missing Altus Woman, Husband Located In Texas

A woman from Oklahoma who, along with her husband, went missing last month have been located in Texas, according to police.

News 9

An Altus woman and her husband who went missing last month have been found in Texas, according to police.

According to court records, Elizabeth Lee filed for a protective order against her husband Jeremy Bearden the day before she went missing almost two weeks ago.

Bearden also went missing around the same time.

According to Altus Police, Lee was found with her husband west of Galveston, Texas, Sunday morning.

Bearden has been arrested and is now facing charges in Texas, including for the violation of a bond or protective order.

Altus Police said Bearden will come back to Oklahoma after he answers for the new charges.