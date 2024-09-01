Police Search For Altus Woman Missing For 10 Days

Police are looking for Elizabeth Lee, who court records say filed a protective order against her husband Jeremy Bearden the day before she went missing.

By: News 9

Police are searching for an Altus woman who has been missing for 10 days.

Altus Police said Bearden disappeared around the same time Lee did.

If you have any information regarding Lee or Bearden, call police.