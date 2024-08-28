Forensic Audit Reveals Former District Attorney Failed To Maintain Financial Records

Yet another twist has occurred in a turbulent, two-year probe into a former District Attorney's practice. Former District Attorney of Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties Allan Grubb stepped down in 2022 following a grand jury investigation. The forensic audit just revealed Grubb failed to maintain proper financial records.

Yet another twist has occurred in a turbulent, two-year probe into a former District Attorney's practice.

Former District Attorney of Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties Allan Grubb stepped down in 2022 following a grand jury investigation.

The forensic audit has been playing out in the background ever since.

The forensic audit just revealed Grubb failed to maintain proper financial records.

News 9 spoke to him today. He still doesn't see it that way, and he's glad the auditor did not find misused funds.

The state audit into allegations against Grubb shows some funds were misspent while others needed proper documentation.

Grubb took office in 2019, and whistleblowers tell News 9 that it didn't take long before employees in District 23 came forward with concerns.

The report shows he couldn't cover mounting expenses due to the added salaries of up to 12 new positions.

With a cash-strapped office, Grubb was accused of making secret deals, also known as Deferred Prosecution Agreements.

It led to a grand jury investigation, which determined that he improperly prioritized using those deals to generate revenue for his office. Grubb stepped down after that.

Now, the audit reveals his office made the deals without clear guidelines required by state law. Grubb argues that laws specify what qualifies for deferred prosecution.

Although there were ongoing accusations that some deals were undocumented for Grubb, the auditor could not say there were none if Grubb profited personally.

Other significant issues under his contract with DHS include Grubb improperly charging DHS $32,000 for his employees who had never worked with the state agency.

Grubb blamed DHS's onboarding process, claiming one employee even waited weeks to be officially hired.

News 9 asked Grubb for an on-camera interview, but he turned down our request.

Right now, the Oklahoma County District Attorney is reviewing the audit.

