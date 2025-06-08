Two men hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Bricktown

Two men were hospitalized with stab wounds after an overnight incident in Bricktown.

Sunday, June 8th 2025, 7:22 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two men are recovering in the hospital after arriving with stab wounds early Sunday morning, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers say the men told hospital staff they were stabbed overnight in Bricktown, near Sheridan Avenue and Mickey Mantle Drive.

Police say the men are not cooperating with the investigation. Police say that it remains unclear what led up to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 8th, 2025

June 7th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 9th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

June 8th, 2025