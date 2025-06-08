Two men hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Bricktown

Two men were hospitalized with stab wounds after an overnight incident in Bricktown.

By: Graham Dowers

Two men are recovering in the hospital after arriving with stab wounds early Sunday morning, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers say the men told hospital staff they were stabbed overnight in Bricktown, near Sheridan Avenue and Mickey Mantle Drive.

Police say the men are not cooperating with the investigation. Police say that it remains unclear what led up to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.