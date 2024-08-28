OKC Beautiful Shares High School Environmental Program On The Porch

OKC Beautiful has a program that allows high school seniors and juniors to get involved in the community and connect with the environment.

By: News 9

A metro program is giving High School students a unique opportunity to learn and connect with the environment.

News 9's Alexis Young took the Porch to OKC Beautiful's Earth Academy to learn more.

Education Director for Earth Academy Kasey Meek said the program is for high school juniors and seniors in the Oklahoma City metro area.

"We explore various topics and sustainability; they're introduced to a bunch of different varieties. We do anything from composting to water quality, and they get to meet the experts," Meek said.

She said the program allows students to get involved in the community and benefit the environment.

Lilly and Lou Ella, students in the program, said they joined to learn more about nature and participate in different sessions and projects.

"Just getting connected with the community, talking to different leaders, experts in the field was really interesting and I hope to learn more," Lou Ella said.

Applications for Earth Academy close on Sept. 9.

