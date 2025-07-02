Celedonio Romero Guitar Institute brings international talent to Oklahoma City University

International guitarists gather at Oklahoma City University for Celedonio Romero Institute masterclasses and concerts through July 6.

By: Graham Dowers

The Celedonio Romero Guitar Institute is holding a world-class masterclass and concert series through July 6, filling the halls of Oklahoma City University with the sounds of classical guitar.

The event, held at OCU's Wanda L. Bass School of Music, has drawn 160 students and performers from across Europe and North America. The institute offers an intensive week of lessons and masterclasses, led by the guitar family Los Romeros, who are often referred to as "The Royal Family of Guitar."

"They are revered worldwide, and the students get private lessons, and they get master classes, and all kinds of experiences with them," one organizer said.

The highlight of the week will be two public concerts held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in OCU's Petree Recital Hall. Each concert with feature different soloists for every concerto movement, which will include more than 25 performers from around the globe.

"It's going to be a really great opportunity," Conductor and Music Director Kaleb Benda said. "First concert of its kind in the world."

More information about the Celedonio Romero Guitar Institute can be found on their official website.