El Reno Carnegie Library celebrate 'Storywalk' on Sunset Trail

Join an innovative health initiative at Lake El Reno with 'Storywalk'—a project by El Reno Carnegie Library, integrating reading and walking in monthly rotating book displays.

By: Victor Pozadas

Reading and staying active can be a hard thing to combine, but the El Reno Carnegie Library has set up a 'Storywalk' where families can read through a whole book while having a stroll through the Sunset trail in Lake El Reno.

Addie Crawford is joined by El Reno Carnegie Library staff to talk about their new health initiative that has been set up in collaboration with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.

A 'Health Literacy' grant gave the funding necessary for this concept to be brought to life, according to staff.

"It gives funding to provide health-conscious programming," Library staff Shae said. "Last year, we did a bunch of fitness programs and cooking classes, but this year we wanted to provide something more accessible and a little bit more family-friendly. We thought this would be the perfect location for it."

The 'Storywalk' provides a sort of scavenger hunt while walking the trail as families read along the chosen book through singular pages spread throughout in built displays.

'Today' by Gabi Snyder is the chosen book for the trail this time, and the library plans to have a constant rotation of books so people always have a new story to look forward to in their walks.

"It's a really great opportunity to provide something outside the library," said Library Director Bridget Scheffler. "It puts the library in a more accessible place for more people. It brings out people to the beautiful lake we have here."

El Reno Carnegie Library plans to have books rotate every month, so there will always be something to look forward to at the Sunset Trail at El Reno Lake.

For more event and library information, head over to their official website.