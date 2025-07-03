Red, White & Boom! An OKC Philharmonic patriotic celebration

Join the OKC Philharmonic for 'Red, White & Boom,' a community favorite 4th of July event at Scissortail Park. Enjoy patriotic music, fireworks, and a sneak peek of next season's lineup tonight from 8:30 pm.

By: Victor Pozadas

4th of July celebrations bring events all over town, and the musicians over at Oklahoma City Philharmonic join in the fun with an event that has been playing the night away for over 15 years over at Scissortail Park.

Red, White & Boom is an event that brings in thousands of people over to the park stage to lounge and listen to patriotic tunes as the sun sets and the fireworks get going overnight.

Executive Director of OKC Philharmonic Brent Hart takes pride in the event, and said it's one of the group's facorite days of the year.

"We're super excited to have thousands upon thousands, the entire park will be packed with families coming to celebrate Independence Day and music," he said. "Patriotic music that brings the community together and reminds us about all the things we have in common."

As a yearly tradition, the free concert brings in pretty big crowds of music lovers, and every year organizers remind guests to come out early, find your spot, stay hydrated, and bring a blanket or lawn chair to get comfy for a nice Independence Day evening with a special surprise at the end.

"We're going to conclude the concert with some fireworks, which everyone enjoys," Hart said. "We have a wonderful singer, Audrey Logan who will be performing, and you'll even get a sneak peek of next season with a song by Dolly. We're excited to share that with the community."

Red, White & Boom starts tonight at 8:30 p.m. over at Scissortail Park with the firework show starting around 9:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can find more information on the OKC Philharmonic official website.